Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Expands By 730.8%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 730.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HGTXU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 40,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,882. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hugoton Royalty Trust
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.