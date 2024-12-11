Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Expands By 730.8%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 730.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HGTXU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 40,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,882. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

