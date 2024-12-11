Short Interest in iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Expands By 200.0%

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares High Yield Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. 3,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.50.
iShares High Yield Active ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares High Yield Active ETF
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.