Short Interest in iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Expands By 200.0%

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRHY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. 3,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.50.

Get iShares High Yield Active ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Active ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4809 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.