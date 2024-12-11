Short Interest in NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Increases By 295.6%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 295.6% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.0 days.

NICE Price Performance

NCSYF stock remained flat at $169.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.37. NICE has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

