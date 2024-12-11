Short Interest in NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Increases By 295.6%

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 295.6% from the November 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 178.0 days.
NICE Price Performance
NCSYF stock remained flat at $169.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.37. NICE has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00.
About NICE
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NICE
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.