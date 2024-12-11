Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 3.5% – Here’s Why

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $88.37 and last traded at $88.63. Approximately 88,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 836,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $353,303.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,829,326.15. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $347,400.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,114.56. This represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,957 shares of company stock worth $4,599,306. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.