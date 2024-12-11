Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SMWB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Similarweb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Capmk raised Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Similarweb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Similarweb Stock Down 1.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Similarweb

SMWB stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. Similarweb has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.21 million, a P/E ratio of -110.91 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Similarweb by 201.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Similarweb by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 32.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter worth $212,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

