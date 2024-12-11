Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $16,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,390.84. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $185.81 on Wednesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.42 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.19). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

