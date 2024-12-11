Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading 5.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75. 13,659 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 58,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKYH. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Sky Harbour Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Up 7.5 %

Insider Transactions at Sky Harbour Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $996.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek acquired 52,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,004. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 326.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the second quarter worth about $271,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

