SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.650-7.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.42). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 16.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

