Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2,529.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 146.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 110.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on EQR. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.75 to $81.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQR

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.