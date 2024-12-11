Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $512.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.86. The company has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

