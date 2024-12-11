South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Senior Officer Richard Prior Purchases 2,500 Shares

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Prior acquired 2,500 shares of South Bow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.44 per share, with a total value of C$86,087.50.
Richard Prior also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Richard Prior bought 2,000 shares of South Bow stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$35.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,000.00.
South Bow Stock Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
