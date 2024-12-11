SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,393 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 214,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 334,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.