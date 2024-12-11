SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Holdings Lifted by Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,338 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 4.8% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,980,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,692,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 94,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 107,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

