SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

