SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.90. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.