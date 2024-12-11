SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.52 and last traded at C$11.40. 135,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 543,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Rod Antal sold 61,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total value of C$478,090.05. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Sparks sold 20,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$155,654.16. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

