Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 5,373 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. This trade represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PTC Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $198.35 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $163.30 and a one year high of $202.80. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.
Institutional Trading of PTC
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 762.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PTC
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
Read More
