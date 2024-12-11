Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Trading Up 16.7% – Time to Buy?

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 231,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 166,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Star Diamond Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$21.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Star Diamond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.