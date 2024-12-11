State Street Corp Has $312.61 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State Street Corp raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,241,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $312,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 38,344 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,046,791.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 116,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,171. The trade was a 24.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,333.96. This represents a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,731 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

