State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,436,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,075 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $279,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RL opened at $227.45 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $132.13 and a 12-month high of $237.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.56.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

