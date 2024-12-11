Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 103,167 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,167 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coupang were worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 438.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Coupang by 63.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Coupang by 330.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 438.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 687,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $16,559,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,726,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,652,265.84. This trade represents a 1.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,940,000. The trade was a 88.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 215.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.11.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. Coupang’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

