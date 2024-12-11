Stifel Financial Corp Has $16.23 Million Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 413,423 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.82% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 39.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBLK shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.30 to $20.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 1.3 %

SBLK stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.69. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

See Also

