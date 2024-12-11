Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 805.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $47,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $154.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.42. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.29 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

