Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,370,052 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 141,126 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.