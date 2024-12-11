Stifel Financial Corp Sells 9,080 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 6.52% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,486,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,950,000 after buying an additional 30,457 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TACK opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $236.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

