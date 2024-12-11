Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SF. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $64.47 and a 1-year high of $119.12. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Stifel Financial news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,535.42. This represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 69,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4,308.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

