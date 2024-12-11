Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Stock Price

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AOS. Citigroup reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.14.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 214.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.