Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for December 10th (ALSN, AMGN, BMRC, CAT, CBZ, CGNT, FISI, IESC, IOSP, KEX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 10th:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Get Allison Transmission Holdings Inc alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.