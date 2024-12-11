StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

LPTH stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.04.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 104.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 131,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

