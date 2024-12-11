Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Insider Sells $178,217.10 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 13,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $178,217.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,902.96. This trade represents a 22.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barry Ticho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $120,700.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $702.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

