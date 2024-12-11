Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Stock Price Down 9.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 744,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,934,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

