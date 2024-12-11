Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 136.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,203 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 791.2% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $27.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

