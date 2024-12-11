Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 327,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUSA opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.04 and its 200 day moving average is $93.18. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 1 year low of $80.33 and a 1 year high of $102.53.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

