Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 2,610 Shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PSTP opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

