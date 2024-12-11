Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Director Craig Wood William Buys 2,820 Shares

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) Director Craig Wood William bought 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,247.04.

Sylogist Stock Performance

Shares of Sylogist stock opened at C$9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$231.17 million, a PE ratio of 990.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.45. Sylogist Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$6.51 and a 1 year high of C$11.60.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

