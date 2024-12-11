T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,578 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,616 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,679,000 after purchasing an additional 545,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 791,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 351,117 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

