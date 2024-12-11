T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $153,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

