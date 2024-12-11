Takkt (ETR:TTK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €8.79 ($9.25) and last traded at €8.82 ($9.28), with a volume of 26536 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.94 ($9.41).
Takkt Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of €9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.38, a P/E/G ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48.
Takkt Company Profile
TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.
