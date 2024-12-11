Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 9,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $654,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,980,251.28. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,645,190. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,869. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,910.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 727,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 691,711 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 271.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,955,000 after acquiring an additional 654,541 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 282,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,539,000 after purchasing an additional 167,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $46.73 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

