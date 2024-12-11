TCW Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.14% of HEICO worth $49,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in HEICO by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 362,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,885,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,067 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in HEICO by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter worth $1,830,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim acquired 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,368.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,878 shares in the company, valued at $45,982,421.32. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 726 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,894.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,717,753. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,175 shares of company stock worth $571,895 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $256.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $169.70 and a 12-month high of $283.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.89 and its 200 day moving average is $246.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

