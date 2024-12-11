TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,526 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 62,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $938,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.