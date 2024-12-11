TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $33.97 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.46. The stock has a market cap of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $144.56 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

