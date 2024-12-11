TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $200.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $167.14 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.