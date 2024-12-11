Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 13,433 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

