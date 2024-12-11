Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 50,563 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.18% of Ulta Beauty worth $33,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.30.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $411.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

