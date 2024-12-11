Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,901 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin comprises about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $64,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,918,696,000 after buying an additional 753,143 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,623,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,645,000 after purchasing an additional 564,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,102,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.42. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $435.77 and a 12 month high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $704.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. This represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,686,464. This represents a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

