Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 22,800 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $30,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 57.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

