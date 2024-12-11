Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Earnings Estimates for Caleres

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Caleres in a report issued on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAL. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of CAL stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. Caleres has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $949.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.15). Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $740.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

