Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 9th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

LON TEM opened at GBX 167.28 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.33 and a beta of 0.61. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 141 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 175.20 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.40.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

