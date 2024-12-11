Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 9th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TEM opened at GBX 167.28 ($2.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.33 and a beta of 0.61. Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 141 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 175.20 ($2.24). The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.40.

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

