Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57). 1,090,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,825% from the average session volume of 37,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.54 ($0.67).

Ten Lifestyle Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.26 million, a P/E ratio of 816.67 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Long sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($344,959.75). Company insiders own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ten Lifestyle Group

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, premium financial services, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, shopping, lifestyle, retail, dining, events, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Featured Articles

